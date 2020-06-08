Phil Michaels-Trueba

Changes at COX MEDIA GROUP/MIAMI, as PHIL MICHAELS-TRUEBA's duties are expanded. In addition to his Dir./Branding & Programming job at Urban AC WHQT(HOT 105), he now fills the same role at sister station AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1).

TRUEBA replaces 19-year company vet GARY WILLIAMS, as his position was eliminated. Reach WILLIAMS at GB.Williams@comcast.net.

