Phil Michaels-Trueba Doubles Duties At Cox/Miami; As Gary Williams' Position Is Eliminated
June 8, 2020 at 1:43 PM (PT)
Changes at COX MEDIA GROUP/MIAMI, as PHIL MICHAELS-TRUEBA's duties are expanded. In addition to his Dir./Branding & Programming job at Urban AC WHQT(HOT 105), he now fills the same role at sister station AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1).
TRUEBA replaces 19-year company vet GARY WILLIAMS, as his position was eliminated. Reach WILLIAMS at GB.Williams@comcast.net.
