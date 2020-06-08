Repeal 50-A

A decades-old law on the books in NEW YORK state, 50-A, which shields police officers' personnel and disciplinary records from public view, was put in the spotlight during the proceedings following the choking death of ERIC GARNER in 2014 and again highlighted with the death of GEORGE FLOYD at the knee of (now-former) MINNEAPOLIS police officer DEREK CHAUVIN.

Today (6/8), ROLLING STONE reports that BILLIE EILISH, RIHANNA, ARIANA GRANDE, MEGAN THEE STALLION and JUSTIN BIEBER are among members of the music industry, from artists to executives, who have signed an open letter asking that the statute be repealed.

The letter, being sent to NY GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, reads in part, "We mourn the killing of GEORGE FLOYD and the unnecessary loss of so many black lives before his. We must hold accountable those who violate the oath to protect and serve, and find justice for those who are victim to their violence. An indispensable step is having access to disciplinary records of law enforcement officers. NEW YORK statute 50-A blocks that full transparency, shielding a history of police misconduct from public scrutiny, making it harder to seek justice and bring about reform. It must be repealed immediately."

The letter is also being sent to NEW YORK's Senate Majority Leader ANDREA STEWART-COUSINS and Assembly Speaker CARL HEASTIE and was accompanied by a petition.

Along with the top artists, a united music community including managers, major and independent record companies, songwriters and publishers, and affiliated organizations publicly released a letter supporting the long running campaign to repeal section 50-A of New York’s Civil Rights Law.

The letter and a full list of signatories is available here.

THE NATION has more on the history of and the move to repeal 50-A here.

« back to Net News