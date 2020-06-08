-
Bonnie Pointer Has Died …She Was 69
GRAMMY Award winning BONNIE POINTER of the POINTER SISTERS died TODAY (6/8), reports TMZ. She was 69.
Her sister ANITA told TMZ, "It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of THE POINTER SISTERS that my sister, BONNIE died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire POINTER family, we ask for your prayers at this time. BONNIE was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her, and I will see her again one day.”
BONNIE POINTER’s solo career was with MOTOWN. During her days as a POINTER sister she earned a GRAMMY for Best Vocal by a Duo or Group in the Country category for the successful crossover "Fairytale."
