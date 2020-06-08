Curtis Kay (Photo: Joe Frazz)

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WDHA/MORRISTOWN, NJ has announced that longtime personality and former PD CURTIS KAY passed away on MONDAY, JUNE 8th after more than a three year battle with lung cancer.

The 40-year radio veteran launched his career in 1980 when HOWARD STERN hired him at WRNW/WESTCHESTER, NY. KAY later joined WDHA that same year, where he worked for nearly four decades.

“Besides being an enormous and passionate talent, CURT was the salt of the earth,” said BEASLEY MEDIA NEW JERSEY Regional VP/Market Manager DAN FINN. “He was such a kind person with an incredible disposition. I’m proud to have had the honor to work with him.”

“CURTIS fought a brave battle with cancer for three and a half years and wanted nothing more than to be with his listeners and his station family on HORSEHILL ROAD,” said WDHA PD TERRIE CARR. "He was my best friend and brother. My first friend at WDHA. We interviewed together, programmed together, broadcasted together, hung together. There wasn't a day that we didn't speak, laugh and live. Life won't be the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with his sister and extended family. He will be greatly missed by all of us."

Memorial and funeral arrangements are not available at this time.

