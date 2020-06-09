99.1 PLR Running Amity High Graduation Wednesday, June 10th

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WPLR (99.1 PLR)/NEW HAVEN, CT is helping one of the local area high schools during COVID-19, by stopping their regular programming and airing, commercial free, the full graduation ceremony of AMITY REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10th at 5p (ET).

AMITY REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL Principal ANNA MAHON said, “We are thrilled to partner with WPLR to celebrate our AMITY Seniors. This year has brought unique challenges, but the members of the AMITY CLASS of 2020 have the skills and desire necessary to persevere and be agents of positive change. We are thrilled that WPLR will be a part of the formal AMITY REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL 2020 Commencement programming.”

AMITY REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL has almost 400 students and doesn't fit the current guidelines for in-person graduation set by CONNECTICUT Governor NED LAMONT. The school is also planning to have a drive up car graduation in conjunction with the WPLR broadcast.

“We have felt incredibly bad for our local high school seniors and we thought this was a great way to honor them," said CONNOISSEUR MEDIA VP/Programming KEITH DAKIN. “They won’t be able to walk across the graduation stage but they will be able to hear their name over 50,000 watts throughout the state. Who else can say that?”

The graduation can be heard live on air, online at wplr.com.

