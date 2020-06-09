Dave and Sultan

An era is ending with the end of the weekly radio version of the syndicated CIGAR DAVE SHOW on JUNE 27th, the show's 25th anniversary. Creator and host "CIGAR DAVE" ZEPLOWITZ announced on SATURDAY's show (6/6) that the weekly two-hour show will transition on JULY 1st into two daily podcasts, "THE CIGAR DAVE PODCAST" and "BOLD ALPHA," both integrated into an e-commerce platform.

ZEPLOWITZ said, “The 25th Anniversary of the CIGAR DAVE SHOW is the perfect time to transition from a weekly two-hour terrestrial format to more timely daily podcasts aligned with our new e-commerce platform. As listening and shopping habits have changed dramatically, so are we. A huge Thank You to all the GM’s, PD’s and station owners for their participation in the successful 25-year run of the CIGAR DAVE SHOW. I am forever grateful.”

The radio show began in 1995 on the old News-Talk WSUN-A/TAMPA and entered syndication in DECEMBER 1995 with four affiliates, growing over the years to its present over 150 affiliates, syndicated by SKIP JOECKEL's TALK SHOWS USA.

