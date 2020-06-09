TODAY (6/9) under the guidance of the NATIONAL FEDERATION OF COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS over 130 community radio stations (the number is still growing) from HAWAII to ALASKA to MAINE will recognize the funeral of GEORGE FLOYD by playing together SAM COOKE’s anthem “A Change is Gonna Come.”

FLOYD will be laid to rest at a private ceremony in HOUSTON. The song will play at 3p ET, 2p CT, 1p MT, Noon PT, 11a in ALASKA, and 9a in HAWAII.

The list includes many non-commercial Triple A stations: WXPN/PHILADELPHIA; KKXT/DALLAS; KUT/AUSTIN; KVOQ/DENVER; KTBG/KANSAS CITY; WEVL/MEMPHIS; WMOT/NASHVILLE; WEXT/ALBANY, NY; WYCE/GRAND RAPIDS, MI; WKZE/RED HOOK, NY; WBOO/PORTLAND, OR; OPB/PORTLAND, OR; KVNF, PEONIA, CO; WERU/BLUEHILL, ME and more.

