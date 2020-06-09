Selects Targetspot

STINGRAY, a music, media and technology company, has selected TARGETSPOT, to monetize the global digital audio advertising across its STINGRAY MUSIC services including the free, ad-supported TV audio channels (FAST) and the STINGRAY MUSIC app.

"TARGETSPOT is the ideal partner to support the ongoing growth and evolution of STINGRAY's global digital audio strategy," said STINGRAY SVP/Advertising Solutions RYAN FUSS. "Their shared belief in delivering premium audio advertising experiences to listeners was a key factor in awarding TARGETSPOT our business. I am confident that their industry-leading technology and best-in-class global sales force will help differentiate our premium audio supply with advertisers. I am excited about this partnership and the future of our global advertising business."

