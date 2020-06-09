Carolla

LIVEXLIVE and PODCASTONE will offer another video streaming special with ADAM CAROLLA. "THE ADAM CAROLLA SHOW LIVE" video podcast will air at 8p (ET) on JUNE 13th, with JOHN RICH and PODCASTONE "OFF THE VINE" host KAITLYN BRISTOWE as guests. CAROLLA hosted a special "vodcast" on MAY 23rd from HOUSTON as part of his "ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED" standup tour.

"We're building franchise formats that have long-term audience and revenue value -- from Music Lives and Music Lives ON to LiveZone, and now these video podcasts with ADAM CAROLLA and PODCASTONE," said LIVEXLIVE Chairman/CEO ROBERT ELLIN. "Our first event with ADAM was a terrific success and we're excited to bring another entertaining live music-comedy show to fans worldwide. We're also currently exploring other similar video podcasts with celebrity names in art, pop culture, Esports and food."

PODCASTONE Exec. Chairman NORM PATTIZ said, "New content, multi-platform digital distribution and major events like this are exactly why this Vodcast partnership works. Using the digital landscape to provide ever-increasing opportunities for consumers, content providers and advertisers is the prescription for massive growth and success."

« see more Net News