BARON DAVIS, the entrepreneur and former NBA guard, has invested in sports podcast network BLUE WIRE and will serve as a brand ambassador for the company while launching his own podcast network, SLIC, through BLUE WIRE, reports VARIETY.

BLUE WIRE has 90 shows on its network to date; DAVIS' SLIC network will include a series on the best point guards in basketball history, "THE POINT GOD SERIES." DAVIS told VARIETY another show about entrepreneurs and investors is in the works, as are documentaries.

