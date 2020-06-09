Rasmussen

Conservative podcast network JUST THE NEWS is adding a podcast hosted by pollster SCOTT RASMUSSEN. "SCOTT RASMUSSEN'S NUMBER OF THE DAY," based on RASMUSSEN's feature at BALLOTPEDIA and posting weekdays at 8a (ET), will be represented by CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP for advertising sales.

JUST THE NEWS founder JOHN SOLOMON said, “SCOTT has been conducting our widely quoted daily poll and now he will give our listeners a podcast that makes sense of the numbers that define what Americans are thinking. He is one of the most respected barometers of American sentiment. The context and insights he brings to politics are a must-listen opportunity as we head into the 2020 fall election.”

RASMUSSEN said, “I am excited by the opportunity to share my passion for data-driven analysis with a new audience. And it’s great to work with JOHN and the entire JUST THE NEWS team.”

“SCOTT has earned his place among AMERICA’s premier pollsters and political analysts,” said CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP Managing Member RON HARTENBAUM. “He gets it right more often than most, and his insights can be essential to understanding the 2020 races.”

