Much Needed

WESTWOOD ONE's syndicated DONNIE MCCLURKIN SHOW is producing special programming promoting " PRAYERS FOR PEACE AND CHANGE" over the next two weeks.

The specials will include commentary from OPRAH, MICHELLE OBAMA and BEYONCE. In addition, artists from all music sectors will be providing perspective and prayers. Some of the artists weighing in will include FRED HAMMOND, PATTI AUSTIN, JEKALYN CARR, JONATHAN BUTLER, TODD DULANEY, KIRK WHALUM, DAVE KOZ, DARIUS PAULK, TRAVIS GREENE, and CHRIS WALKER.

Also, historical clips of the Rev. Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING Jr. and Dr. MAYA ANGELOU will be intertwined with exclusive music written by MCCLURKIN to highlight the recent events that have caused reflection and protests.

THE DONNIE MCCLURKIN SHOW is a collaboration between T&T CREATIVE, OCEANIC TRADEWINDS, and WESTWOOD ONE.

For more information check here.

