Perry Stone Ready To Rock

DAVID W. LAYNE Classic Rock WXJK (101.3FM THE X)/FARMVILLE, VA is bringing on veteran personality PERRY STONE for afternoons starting MONDAY, JUNE 22nd. STONE was most recently the OM for MID-WEST FAMILY Rock WQLZ and News/Talk WMAY/SPRINGFIELD, IL while also hosting afternoons on WQLZ.

STONE, whose background includes stints at WBAB/LONG ISLAND, NY, WQFM/MILWAUKEE, KSJO/SAN JOSE, KITS/SAN FRANCISCO, WRKZ/COLUMBUS, and WROX/NORFOLK, also plans to do his own advertising for the afternoon show.

STONE said, “The requests for me to return to CENTRAL VIRGINIA have been so overwhelming that I had to do this. I want to thank owner DAVID LAYNE for giving me this opportunity to return to an area and the listeners I truly love. All I can say is we’re going to have fun doing no holds barred radio. Fasten your seat belts!"

Reach out to STONE at (434) 249-8133 or stone.perry@gmail.com.

« see more Net News