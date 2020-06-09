Nate Reed (LinkedIn)

COX MEDIA GROUP/TAMPA ups NATE REED to Ops. Director. REED joined the cluster as Dir./Branding & Programming in 2019. REED will continue as Dir./Branding & Programming for AC WDUV (105.5 THE DOVE) and AC WWRM (MAGIC 94.9), while overseeing operations for Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5), Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE), and Classic Hits WXGL (107.3 THE EAGLE) as well as all digital content.

“NATE is a brilliant programmer, thoughtful leader and an all-around great person,” said CMG/TAMPA VP/Maket Manager KEITH LAWLESS. “The entire CMG TAMPA team is fortunate to have NATE leading the future of our content.”

REED said, “I’m grateful for the chance to lead our talented CMG TAMPA professionals. This team’s dedication to serving our listeners, clients and community is unmatched. Thank you to KEITH LAWLESs and our CMG leadership for giving me the opportunity.”

The 24-year radio veteran was previously at CMG/TULSA as Dir./Radio Ops. & Marketing.

