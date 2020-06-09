Gabby Barrett (Photo: Taylor Kelly)

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR's GABBY BARRETT, who earned 32 MEDIABASE adds for her single, "The Good Ones," making it the most-added song in Country radio this week.

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, Dir./National Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH, and Dir./National Radio & Streaming MICHAEL CHASE; Mgrs./Regional Radio & Streaming HEATHER PROPPER, KIMMIE TROSDAHL, TOM STARR and JENNA JOHNSON.

« see more Net News