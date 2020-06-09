Amy Reed Returns To Columbia, SC

ALPHA MEDIA/COLUMBIA, SC welcomes back AMY REED as PD/nights for Rock WMFX (FOX 102.3) and MD Alternative at WARQ-HD2 (ALT 99.7). REED previously was APD/middays at Top 40 WARQ (Q93.5). She most recently was morning co-host at ENTERCOM Country WPAW/GREENSBORO, NC.

REED told ALL ACCESS, "I'm so excited to be back, and feel very grateful to be here! ALPHA MEDIA has been a company that encourages growth and learning, and my immediate supervisor, BRENDAN CROGHAN, works from a place of empowering personalities, both on & off the air."

