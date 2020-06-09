Canceled

ROLLING STONE reports that LOLLAPALOOZA 2020 has been canceled due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival wrote on its website, “We wish we could bring LOLLAPALOOZA to GRANT PARK again this year, but we understand why things can’t move forward as planned. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority.”

LOLLAPALOOZA, was set to take place JULY 30th through AUGUST 2, and typically draws about 100,000 people each year. The website does say to keep the dates open for a livestream event.

