World Famous KROQ Promises Only 2 Minutes Of Commercial

ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES has joined the "2 MINUTE PROMISE" initiative and KROQ will never play more than 2 minutes of commercials at a time.

KROQ PD MIKE KAPLAN, who also programs Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK, began the 2 MINUTE PROMISE last AUGUST at ALT 92.3 (NET NEWS 8/1/19). THE 2 MINUTE PROMISE was first launched by sister Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE in 2014 (NET NEWS 6/23/14).

"We’re reflecting how our fans consume media today," said KAPLAN. "They expect shorter interruptions from their favorite content and succient messaging from our client parrtners. The 2 MINUTE islands create an overall better listenering environment for everyone."

« see more Net News