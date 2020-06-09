Jodi And Bender

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR-F (95.7 THE JET)/SEATTLE has paired station veteran JODI BROTHERS and former sister Top 40 KBKS (KISS-FM)/SEATTLE morning host BENDER for its new morning show, "95.7 THE JET MORNINGS WITH JODI & BENDER."

“After 19 months, I'm excited to get back on the air... and with JODI,” said BENDER. “COVID-19 has had a sweeping impact across the country with so many friends being affected. While feeling extremely empathetic to those currently out of work, I'm also grateful for the opportunity to get back on the air to serve the community and help guide them through current moments like this.”



"I've known BENDER for years, and I'm excited to get to work with him, blending our experience and our styles,” said JODI. “I anticipate having a blast together, and I can't wait to get started. Now is a great time to give people something friendly, fun, informative and local for SEATTLE.”

“Putting JODI and BENDER together gives 95.7 THE JET a dynamic morning show that will be entertaining and provide civic values to our great city of SEATTLE,” said Market Pres. ROBERT DOVE. “Whether it’s SEAFAIR or SEATTLE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, JODI, BENDER and KJR will be there to shine a light on the good things happening in the EMERALD CITY.”



PD CHRIS SARGENT added, “JODI and BENDER are an amazing addition to 95.7 THE JET and embody the ‘Feel Good’ vibe of this station and this city, and I can’t wait for them to get started.”

