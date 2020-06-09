-
Bryan Thompson Joins WCHK/Ocean City For Mornings
June 9, 2020 at 1:43 PM (PT)
Former TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WCZX (THE WOLF)/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY midday host BRYAN “BAYLEE” THOMPSON has joined FOREVER MEDIA Country WCHK (CHICKEN 101.3)/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, MD for mornings. THOMPSON posted the news on FACEBOOK TODAY (6/9), writing, “I couldn't be more blown away, honored and excited to wake up the beaches!”
THOMPSON departed WXZX in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/18). Prior to that, he was night host and Promotions Coordinator at Country WGGY/SCRANTON for nearly three years.
WCHK flipped to Country last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/1/19).
