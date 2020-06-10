TTWN Signs Up

IHEARTMEDIA's TOTAL TRAFFIC & WEATHER NETWORK is one of the first companies to sign up for TRAFFICCAST's TrafficCarma Mobility Trends daily traffic tracking updates.

“The impact of COVID-19 on typical drive time congestion is well-documented, and simply obvious looking out the windshield for anyone who typically commutes to work in AMERICA’s biggest cities,” said TRAFFICCAST CEO AL MCGOWAN. “Our goal with TrafficCarma Mobility Trends is to provide insights about commuting for when work, travel and social distancing restrictions due to the pandemic are eased and even lifted.”

TTWN SVP KEVIN LOFTUS said, “Reporting on traffic conditions has certainly changed during the pandemic. While there has been less congestion, in many areas traffic accidents have been more severe in nature. With TrafficCarma Mobility Trends, we’re getting a better understanding as to how people are moving around during these unprecedented times. As more states open and traffic volumes rise, our reporters will use this data to keep audiences informed.”

TRAFFICCAST has also added COVID-19 Test Locations to its standard traffic data feed, including over 8,500 locations across the U.S. and CANADA, alerting drivers of possible traffic impacts of testing sites. The data is used by automotive navigation systems, SIRIUSXM's traffic product, and TOTAL TRAFFIC & WEATHER NETWORK.

TTWN SVP LEN KONECNY said, “Traffic reporting has taken on new urgency as states begin to reopen and COVID testing remains a priority. These testing locations are a natural addition to the information commuters rely on through our broadcast reports, TOTAL TRAFFIC mobile app, and automotive services.”

