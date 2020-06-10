June 17th

ACAST is holding a workshop for new and aspiring queer podcasters, "Aclass: Queer Voices," on JUNE 17th 6-7:30p (ET). The ZOOM conference will include a panel on storytelling and identity with AIDA OSMAN ("KEEP IT!"), JAKE ANTHONY and MATT MARR ("90 DAY GAYS"), and TUCK WOODSTOCK ("GENDER REVEAL"), moderated by DEADLINE's DINO-RAY RAMOS, and a presentation from the ACAST content partnerships team on "How to Launch and Grow a Podcast."

“The world of podcasting is full of creators from different backgrounds, identities, and experiences, but certain communities aren’t afforded the resources and opportunities that others are. Our hope with Aclass is for it to play a part in closing that gap,” said ACAST Content Dir. VERONIKA TAYLOR. “Queer creators in particular have experiences that are often left out of the conversation. Aclass: Queer Voices aims to provide a specific space for queer storytellers to learn and share.”

Register for the online webinar by clicking here.

