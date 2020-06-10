Free Ads

DUPAGE RADIO Sports WCKG-A-W272DQ/ELMHURST-CHICAGO and Alternative streaming channel Q101 GM MATT DUBIEL is offering free radio commercial production and airtime for area businesses during the pandemic.

DUBIEL says that the value of his pledge, which will be in effect through DECEMBER 31st, at $3 million; he is allocating up to 5 minutes per hour for pro bono :30 spots for businesses hit by vandalism and looting. He is also calling on other CHICAGO stations to join him in offering free airtime and production services for local businesses suffering from loss of business.

Interested businesses can reach DUBIEL by texting "rebuild chicagoland" to (312) 535-8362.

