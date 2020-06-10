Yaman Coskun

YAMANAIR is looking for free-lance voice talent, copywriters, production and sound design talent.

YAMANAIR CREATIVE CEO/Founder YAMAN COSKUN said,“Whether you have been furloughed, your position is downgraded or eliminated, if you are a voice talent, copywriter, production or imaging director we need to connect now. The recent pandemic has increased demand on YAMANAIR’s popular services like Cash by Creative and SPECbyte as more and more stations had to outsource their commercial creative.

“I feel, for the majority our industry, this is the future of radio and there is absolutely a place for all the displaced talent in this new model. Instead of working in a radio station you would be working for multiple radio stations from the comfort of your home studio.”

Contact YAMAN at yaman@yamanair.com

« back to Net News