In a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on TUESDAY (6/9), TOWNSQUARE MEDIA said that its management is taking a "material impairment charge" of $39.4 million against its FCC licenses and a $69 million charge on its goodwill due to an error in calculating projected cash flows in its valuation model and a change in reporting segments.

The error led to non-cash impairment charges being understated by about $28.3 million for 2018 and $3.8 million for 2017, and the provision for income taxes, net income, earnings per share and retained earnings being overstated for the same years. The balance sheet errors involved overstatement of intangible assets and retained earnings in 2017 and 2018 and overstatement of deferred tax assets and retained earnings for 2018. The company also found a calculation error that led to an understatement of basic loss from discontinued operations attributable to participating shares and an overstatement of basic loss from discontinued operations attributable to common shares, and misclassification of the loss from the sale of HEARTLAND GROUP, LLC and NORTH AMERICAN MIDWAY ENTERTAINMENT that led to understatement of net loss and loss per share from discontinued operations in second quarter 2018

The charges will require a restatement of TOWNSQUARE's balance sheets and financial statements for 2017 and 2018 and its quarterly financial data for all of 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019. However, the company said that the changes will not delay its income tax payments and will not affect its Adjusted EBITDA for 2019; the company said that it will reassess its internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures, which it expects to conclude are not effective.

In its 2019 annual report, TOWNSQUARE said net revenue for the year increased 5.8% (pro forma up 4.8%) to $431,408,000, with its Advertising segment representing 81.8% of its total net revenue compared with 83.1% in 2018. Operating income fell from a gain of $18 million to a loss of $37 million; net loss narrowed from $97.3 million to $66 million.

