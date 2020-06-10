Never More Than 2 Minutes From The Music

ENTERCOM Classic Rock KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/DENVER has announced the "2 Minute Promise" limiting interruptions during its on-air programming where they will not stop the music for more than two minutes at any given time.

ENTERCOM DENVER SVP/Market Manager CHUCK SULLIVAN said, “We are excited by the opportunity to enhance both the listener and partner’s experience on KQMT 99.5 THE MOUNTAIN by incorporating the '2 Minute Promise' presentation to the DENVER community.”

ENTERCOM DENVER VP/Brand Manager MIKE PETERSON said, “Passionate music lovers have told us for years that long commercial breaks are tough to sit through so we’ve answered the call with 'The 2 Minute Promise' to better reflect how our fans consume media.”

