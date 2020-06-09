Adams (Photo: LinkedIn)

After three longtime personalities exited the SAGA PORTLAND, ME cluster in recent months, PORTLAND RADIO GROUP Pres./GM BOB ADAMS has exited the stations, according to a report in the PORTLAND PRESS HERALD. ADAMS joined the stations in 2014 after almost 14 years as VP/GM at the CITADEL/CUMULUS cluster in HARRISBURG, PA.

The paper quotes an internal memo from the parent company's Pres./CEO ED CHRISTIAN and SVP/Operations CHRIS FORGY saying ADAMS was "a fine, dedicated, career long broadcaster who all of us like and respect" but that the stations need a "more defined growth pattern” and "a change was necessary." ADAMS' last day was MONDAY (6/8); A replacement, the memo said, will be announced in the next few days.

In the last three months, the cluster has seen the departures of Hot AC WMGX (COAST 93.1)-Triple A WCLZ PD/Brand Mgr. RANDI KIRSHBAUM and News-Talk WGAN-A-W253GA morning co-host KEN ALTSHULER and weekend host JOHN MCDONALD.

Besides WMGX, WCLZ, and WGAN, the cluster includes Country WPOR, AC WBAE-A-WVAE-A-W296CZ-W228EE (THE BAY), Classic Hits WYNZ (REWIND 100.9), Oldies WYNZ-HD2-W288CU (PURE OLDIES 105.5), and Classic Country WZAN-A-W268CS (THE OUTLAW).

