NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO is adding a second Adult Standards show to SUNDAYS with the debut of "SUNDAY STANDARDS WITH JOHN WILLIAMS" for 9-11p (CT) SUNDAY nights beginning on JUNE 21st. The station airs "THE SINATRA HOURS WITH DAVE PLIER" on SUNDAY mornings 6:30-9a.

“Some of the hits we play go back 85 years, others go back 15 years,” said WILLAMS, also the station's weekday midday host. “The music is really nice to listen to, and that’s the idea. I think there’s something really big about WGN RADIO, a 50,000-watt AM station, energizing this music all over again -- and getting people something they need right now.”

“The success of ‘THE SINATRA HOURS’ has proven there is an appetite for nostalgia,” said GM MARY BOYLE. “This music is hard to find, and certainly not on free over the air radio. JOHN WILLIAMS has a passion for this kind of music, so it’s a natural fit.”

