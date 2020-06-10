More Ad-Free News

TUNEIN has added commercial-free versions of CNN and BLOOMBERG MEDIA to its TUNEIN Premium paid subscription lineup. The commercial-free versions replace ad breaks with other content. CNN has already been added to the subscription lineup, with BLOOMBERG scheduled to join it in late SUMMER.

“TUNEIN first launched a commercial-free news listening experience 18 months ago, and we now see two times the rate of engagement on our commercial-free news stations versus ad-supported stations,” said TUNEIN Chief Content Officer KEVIN STRALEY. “The data shows us consumers enjoy this seamless experience that is highly retentive, and we are thrilled to add CNN and BLOOMBERG MEDIA to this coveted news offering. As listening online grows year-over-year and we continue our mission to reinvent radio for a connected world, we are pleased to deliver this unique experience to listeners however and wherever they consume their news.”

