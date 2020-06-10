Extended Furloughs

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that iHEARTMEDIA is extending employee furloughs another 90 days. In a memo from Chief People Officer LORNA HAGEN to affected staffers, the company is blaming the extension on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenues. The email memo said that the negative impact on revenue has lasted "far longer than anticipated," and the company "will not return to full office staffing levels for some time."

The furloughs began on APRIL 4th, and HAGEN said that they are still considered "temporary" and staffers will be brought back "as soon as we can." Furloughed employees continue to receive medical, dental, and vision benefits, and are eligible in most cases for unemployment, although the level of compensation may vary by state.

