Christina James Is Back To Middays At WRBS (95.1 SHINE-FM)/Baltimore
June 10, 2020
BRIGHTER MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WRBS (95.1 SHINE-FM)/Baltimore welcomes CHRISTINA JAMES back to middays today.
"CHRISTINA is the right person at the right time," says JOHN LAWHON, Dir./Programming & Content. "Our listeners still love her and I am excited for the future."
"It's amazing how GOD works," CHRISTINA adds. "This is a great full-circle moment, and I'm so excited to step into another season with SHINE-FM. Baltimore, I'm back!
CHRISTINA can be heard every day from 10a-3p on 95.1 SHINE-FM.
