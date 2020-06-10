CHRISTINA JAMES

BRIGHTER MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WRBS (95.1 SHINE-FM)/Baltimore welcomes CHRISTINA JAMES back to middays today.

"CHRISTINA is the right person at the right time," says JOHN LAWHON, Dir./Programming & Content. "Our listeners still love her and I am excited for the future."

"It's amazing how GOD works," CHRISTINA adds. "This is a great full-circle moment, and I'm so excited to step into another season with SHINE-FM. Baltimore, I'm back!

CHRISTINA can be heard every day from 10a-3p on 95.1 SHINE-FM.

