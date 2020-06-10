UMG Nashville

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE has released “Covered By Country,” a line of artist-branded face masks with all proceeds benefiting MUSICARES. The reusable cloth face masks feature logos from some of the label group's biggest names, including ALAN JACKSON, BROTHERS OSBORNE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DARIUS RUCKER, DIERKS BENTLEY, GEORGE STRAIT, JON PARDI, LUKE BRYAN and more.

For more information, click here.

« see more Net News