The new COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE (COLab), the news partnership founded by COLORADO MEDIA PROJECT and the COLORADO PRESS ASSOCIATION, has named ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUBLIC MEDIA VP/Journalism LAURA FRANK as its inaugural Exec. Dir. FRANK is a former investigative reporter at the late ROCKY MOUNTAIN NEWS, USA TODAY, THE TENNESSEAN, and other papers, and founder/Exec. Dir. of I-NEWS: THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN INVESTGATIVE NEWS NETWORK..

“The future of journalism is uncertain. The old economic model is collapsing and there is a pressing question of how the industry itself will survive. We believe that LAURA is the right leader at the right time to lead this effort here in COLORADO. She exemplifies the values of COLab, and is uniquely attuned to its mission to build capacity, improve sustainability, and foster innovation,” said COLab Board Chair DAMIAN THORMAN. “Under her leadership, COLab will be the force COLORADO needs to navigate the future of accountability and public-service journalism in our state.”

“Our nation’s founders understood the importance of a free press,” said FRANK. “I’m honored to work with the dedicated journalists of COLORADO to strengthen journalism and serve the public in ways that live up to that expectation.”

"We’re excited to have LAURA’s energy, expertise, and public-service commitment to launch COLab in this critical moment for the future of local news,” said COLab Board Member and GATES FAMILY FOUNDATION VP/Informed Communities MELISSA MILIOS DAVIS. “Now more than ever, journalism’s role in our democracy is at a flashpoint. We see COLab as an opportunity to shape a new future for local news by supporting journalists to come together, test new ideas, showcase the value and impact of their work, and redefine their unique role within our communities.”

“LAURA is a savvy reporter and respected amongst her peers,” said COLORADO PRESS ASSOCIATION CEO JILL FARSCHMANN. “Her commitment to civic initiatives, open government, and sustainable business models make her the right person for the job.”

Among the founding partners of COLab are COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, the COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, AP, ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUBLIC MEDIA (owner of Jazz KUVO/DENVER-KVJZ/VAIL, CO and Hip Hop KUVO-HD2-K225BS (THE DROP)/DENVER), and BOULDER COMMUNITY BROADCAST ASSOCIATION Variety KGNU-A-F/BOULDER, CO.

