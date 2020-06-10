Charese Fruge, Brian Wright

In her column "Kid Talk, Is It Time Yet?" MCMEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE explores the concept of really drilling down and developing a format just for children. FRUGE muses, "If I had the platform, this would be the perfect time to launch a 'Kid Talk' radio station, staff it with kid friendly personalities, teachers, medical experts, therapists, characters, etc. All of whom have the ability to engage children of all ages, and the experience to know how to approach serious topics with them." Read the entire article here.

WRIGHT MEDIA GROUP Pres. BRIAN WRIGHT says to "Take Action Now," and offers a 6-step plan that offers ways to make a deeper connection with our audiences. Wright writes, "Radio programmers can spend too much time in the analytical world of radio and not nearly enough time creating emotional links with their audience. This imbalance is easy to fall into. Mechanics are cut-and-dried but creating a radio station that connects emotionally with your audience is difficult." Find all of his prescribed steps here.

