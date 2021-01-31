New Rules!

The 63rd annual GRAMMY AWARDS are scheduled for JANUARY 31, 2021 and the RECORDING ACADEMY has announced it has made changes to several award categories. Songs and albums released between SEPTEMBER 1, 2019 and AUGUST 31, 2020 are eligible for nominations.

One of the changes, which are outlined on the GRAMMY website, concerns the Best New Artist category. Gone are the song and album limits which, in the past, had disqualified certain performers. For this year, the new rules state, "No specified maximum number of releases. Screening committees will determine whether the artist had attained a breakthrough or prominence prior to the eligibility year."

Another change affects musicians who participate in a nomination review committee, who will have to sign conflict of interest disclosure forms. The new rules state, "People with actual or perceived conflicts of interest regarding recordings under consideration may not participate on the committees."

The changes were approved last month by the Academy's board of trustees. Other changes include the Best Urban Contemporary Album award, which is being renamed Best Progressive R&B Album. The GRAMMY category rules read, "This category is intended for artists whose music includes the more progressive elements of R&B and may include samples and elements of Hip-Hop, Rap, Dance and Electronic Music. It may also incorporate production elements found in Pop, Euro-Pop, Country, Rock, Folk and Alternative."

The Best Rap/Sung Performance award also underwent a change. It was created in 2002 to cover collaborations between rappers and R&B or Pop singers. It was updated in 2017 to allow solo artists who sing and rap on a song. The award has been renamed Best Melodic Rap Performance, and the rules state, "This performance requires a strong and clear presence of melody combined with Rap cadence, and is inclusive of dialects, lyrics or performance elements from non-rap genres, including R&B, Rock, Country, Electronic or more. The production may include traditional elements of Rap or elements characteristic of the aforementioned non-Rap genres. Both the song and melody should be considered to fit these criteria to be accepted in this category."

The LATIN Pop Album category has been expanded and renamed Best LATIN Pop or Urban Album. Screening criteria states, "The category includes recordings from balladeers and commercial LATIN music and is not limited to any one region. It is inclusive of music known as international sound and romantic ballad."

The award for Best LATIN Rock Urban or Alternative Album is now called Best LATIN Rock or Alternative Album. The category covers albums with lyrics that are greater than 50% in SPANISH or albums with music content that is primarily of a LATIN genre in style (excluding BRAZILIAN music). The award recognizes "LATIN Rock or Alternative music recordings that utilize a stylistic intention, song structure, lyrical content and/or musical presentation to create a sensibility that reflects the broad spectrum of the LATIN music style and culture."

