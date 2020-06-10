Holstein (Photo: Facebook)

STEVE HOLSTEIN has been laid off from SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country WIXY/CHAMPAIGN, IL, where had been the longtime host of the “HOLSTEIN & COMPANY” morning show, effective FRIDAY, JUNE 5th. HOLSTEIN had been with WIXY since 1996, and has won awards from both the ILLINOIS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION and the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION.

He continues his role as Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of InterPrep.com, a show prep service he created in 1993.

"It's a tough time for businesses that rely on advertising,” said HOLSTEIN.” After 24 years my contract termination is disheartening but I certainly understand the decision made by ILLINI RADIO GROUP and its parent company, SAGA COMMUNICATIONS … HOLSTEIN & COMPANY is no longer on the radio, but it leaves behind a legacy of great ratings and a community connection that's rarely heard on local radio today.”

Reach him here, or by phone at (217) 649-6372.

