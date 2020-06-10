Jesse Colin Young & Steve Miller

Legendary singer-songwriter JESSE COLIN YOUNG has teamed up with SONGAID and WHYHUNGER to release an updated version of THE YOUNGBLOODS’ 1969 hit song, “Get Together," featuring ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee STEVE MILLER on electric guitar and background vocals. All proceeds from the song will help fight the global hunger crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Get Together” will be available on all digital music and streaming services on FRIDAY, JUNE 19th, and the song has already been premiered in a brand new video via WALL STREET JOURNAL

Said YOUNG, “‘Get Together’ is a song that heals, and it seems we are in great need of healing. It was a joy to record with STEVE MILLER and feel his enthusiasm for the project. While ‘Get Together’ is food for the soul, there are so many of us, especially in this time, that are in need of food for the body. We chose WHYHUNGER as the beneficiary of all the proceeds so our communities can be fed. For those that can, please join us in helping to feed our neighbors by donating to this wonderful organization.”

Each time a fan listens to a SONGAID song, the streaming proceeds will go to WHYHUNGER’s RAPID RESPONSE FUND. Content will be distributed through a partnership with leading music distribution company THE ORCHARD and made available to fans listening on all the relevant digital services.

All proceeds from SONGAID will be used to expand WHYHUNGER's national FIND FOOD DATABASE, texting service and hotline connecting seniors, children, veterans, hourly workers and families impacted by hunger with free food and essential services, and to support frontline food pantries, small-scale farmers and food chain workers facing unprecedented risks and economic hardship during the COVID-19 crisis.

Added WHYHUNGER executive director NOREEN SPRINGSTEAD, "Hunger was a global crisis even before the pandemic. Now that millions of people are newly unemployed and without resources for basic human needs, food insecurity is spiking unlike anything we've seen in our 45-year organizational history,

"WHYHUNGER's history is grounded in activating artists to build awareness and spark action. I'm encouraged by and thankful for initiatives like SONGAID that support our efforts to ensure everyone's human right to nutritious food. The proceeds will have a profound impact on local communities across the globe. Thank you to all the artists and companies who have donated to this cause and for the fans who are listening. We must come together to fight this crisis."

« see more Net News