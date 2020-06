Winners

The UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA's GRADY COLLEGE OF JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION has announced the winners in the Podcast/Radio category for the PEABODY AWARDS, based on work released in 2019.

Podcast/Radio winners:

“DOLLY PARTON’S AMERICA,” OSM AUDIO and WNYC STUDIOS

“HAVE YOU HEARD GEORGE’S PODCAST?,” BBC SOUNDS/GEORGE THE POET LTD.

“IN THE DARK: THE PATH HOME,” AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA/APM REPORTS

“THRESHOLD: THE REFUGE,” AURICLE PRODUCTIONS/MONTANA PUBLIC RADIO/PULITZER CENTER

« see more Net News