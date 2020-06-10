-
KNDD (107.7 The End)/Seattle's Face Masks Benefit Washington State Nurses Association
ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE is doing its part to keep listeners safe by making station face masks available to wear in public and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Purchasing a 107.7 THE END face mask also helps WASHINGTON STATE nurses. A portion of each mask sold goes to the WASHINGTON STATE NURSES ASSOCIATION, an education and resource organization.
