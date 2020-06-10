Special

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA’s CONNECTICUT stations and MEREDITH CBS affiliate WFSB-TV/HARTFORD will partner for a live broadcast about race and justice in CONNECTICUT on THURSDAY (6/11) at 7p (ET). WFSB EYEWITNESS NEWS 5p and 6p anchor DENNIS HOUSE and Urban AC WYBC/NEW HAVEN OM/afternoon host JUAN CASTILLO will co-host "FACE THE STATE: A CONVERSATION ABOUT RACE & JUSTICE IN CONNECTICUT," with Rock WPLR/NEW HAVEN and Classic Rock WFOX (95.9 THE FOX)/STAMFORD-NORWALK "CHAZ & AJ" co-host CHAZ introducing the broadcast. Participants include Governor NED LAMONT, CONNECTICUT NAACP Pres. SCOT ESDAILE, and other civic leaders.

The broadcast will air on WPLR, WFOX, WYBC, News-Talk WICC-A and Hot AC WEZN (STAR 99.9)/BRIDGEPORT, and AC WEBE/WESTPORT.

“This is a vital topic for our communities, and profoundly important to CONNOISSEUR MEDIA,” said CONNOISSEUR MEDIA CEO JEFF WARSHAW. “We continue to commit resources to helping our society move forward to a brighter future together.”

“At CHANNEL 3 we feel a sense of responsibility to bring the conversation about race and race relations to our viewers,” said WFSB-TV VP/GM DANA NEVES. “There is a lot to grapple with and discuss. By partnering with our friends at CONNOISSEUR MEDIA and our panel of community leaders we hope to provide reassurance that our community can come together and move forward towards a better CONNECTICUT.”

« see more Net News