LAVA MEDIA Founder/CEO and INNOCENCE PROJECT Founding Board Member JASON FLOM, who hosts the "WRONGFUL CONVICTION WITH JASON FLOM" podcast, is hosting a FACEBOOK LIVE panel on how people can take action to fight for equality in the U.S. criminal justice system. "POWER TO THE PEOPLE" will stream live at 5p (ET) THURSDAY (6/11), with BLACK LIVES MATTER Co-Founder PATRISSE MARIE CULLORS, prison industry expert BIANCA TYLEK, DRUG POLICY ALLIANCE Exec. Dir. KASSANDRA FREDERIQUE, and attorney ALEC KARAKATSANIS on the panel, with a 30-minute Q&A following.

“In my three decades of fighting to transform our criminal legal system, I have seen countless examples of unimaginable cruelty, but I have never seen anything worse than the slow motion lynching of GEORGE FLOYD by the very same people who were being paid with his tax dollars -- and those of his community -- to protect and serve him,” said FLOM. “This on the heels of the brutal and senseless murders of AHMAUD AUBREY, BREONNA TAYLOR, and thousands of other unarmed black people has pushed our fellow citizens past the breaking point.”

Watch the event on FACEBOOK LIVE on THURSDAY at 5p (ET)

