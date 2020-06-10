Maren Morris (l), Elaina Smith (r)

WESTWOOD ONE’s nationally syndicated Country evening show, “Nights With ELAINA,” will have a second round of female guest hosts MONDAY, JUNE 15th through SUNDAY, JUNE 21st from 7p to midnight. Guests scheduled to fill in for host ELAINA SMITH are: MAREN MORRIS, KELSEA BALLERINI, LADY ANTEBELLUM's HILLARY SCOTT, LITTLE BIG TOWN's KAREN FAIRCHILD, MADDIE & TAE, LAUREN ALAINA and RUNAWAY JUNE.

"I am so excited and thankful to be doing this again,” said SMITH. “The ladies of Country continue to prove that they are not only insanely talented with their music, they are also hilarious, brilliant, genuine women that do such an amazing job of connecting on every level with our listeners.”

SMITH's first round of guest hosts filled in the week of MAY 18th through MAY 22nd, and included GABBY BARRETT, INGRID ANDRESS, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, CARLY PEARCE and LINDSAY ELL (NET NEWS 5/15).

