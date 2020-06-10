MeTV FM

87.7 METV FM/CHICAGO, the music radio companion to the METV television network, will present “Timeless & Memorable Trifectas: Pop Hits That Made Three Charts At The Same Time” starting this FRIDAY, JUNE 12th at 7p (CT), and airing all weekend through MIDNIGHT on SUNDAY, JUNE 14th. The program features a playlist of classic pop songs that achieved the rare distinction of making three different charts in BILLBOARD magazine simultaneously — the Top 40 chart along with two of the following charts: AC, Country, R&B, Adult Top 40 and Mainstream Rock.

Songs include GLEN CAMPBELL’s “Rhinestone Cowboy,” a #1 song across the Top 40, AC and Country charts in 1975, HUGH MASEKELA’s “Grazing in the Grass,” a Top 40, AC and R&B hit in 1968 and HAROLD MELVIN & THE BLUE NOTES' “Wake Up Everybody,” a Top 40, AC and R&B hit in 1975.

METV FM PD RICK O'DELL commented, “Everybody knows what a one-hit wonder is. We think it is a good time to put the METV FM spotlight on another special category, where you have one song being a hit on three different charts at the same time. We can call these timeless trifectas the ultimate crossover songs.”

