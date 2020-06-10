Les Garland

One-time KFRC/S.F. PD and former MTV principal LES GARLAND has been named to the advisory board of PHAT SCOOTERS, a leader in recreational and commercial electric scooters.

GARLAND joins PHAT SCOOTERS after a storied and illustrious career that began in radio and included a major role in the development of MTV.

Following his successful years with MTV, GARLAND went on to launch THE BOX MUSIC NETWORK, the world's first interactive music channel, which ultimately was acquired by MTV. In the '90s, he became an executive in music icon CHRIS BLACKWELL’s ISLAND RECORDS and PALM PICTURES before launching his AFTERPLAY ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY, where he participated in the launch of the COLLEGE TELEVISION NETWORK, (now MTVU). GARLAND works with JEREMY RENNER, strategizing the delivery of his music to the world under the RECORD STREET umbrella.

PHAT SCOOTERS founder and CEO PETER JOHNSON commented, “Working with LES is an incredible opportunity His knowledge and success in all facets of business is invaluable and will help us develop long-term strategic plans for the company, as well as reach new markets by combining our networks.”

GARLAND will advise PHAT SCOOTERS on strategic planning, innovation, and business development.

Said GARLAND, “Now, more than ever, we’ve become highly conscious of the affect our actions have on the environment and earth. The electric PHAT SCOOTER is not just fun to ride, it’s an innovative game-changer in how we move around leaving a zero to minimal carbon footprint. I see PHAT SCOOTERS as evolutionary instead of revolutionary in golf and in all sorts of family entertainment. It’s an honor to be working with a group of people who understand the true meaning of creativity, togetherness, and humanity.”

Befitting his roots as a DJ, GARLAND has created a PHAT SCOOTER SPOTIFY playlist here.

« see more Net News