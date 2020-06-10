Ryman Hospitality Partners

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, owner of the COUNTRY WSM-A/NASHVILLE, the GRAND OLE OPRY, and NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM among other businesses, has announced a series of new diversity initiatives. They include increasing efforts to identify and showcase diverse talent at the RYMAN, on the OPRY and on the stages of its OLE RED venues.

Chairman/CEO COLIN REED said in a statement, “As a company, we at RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES have been processing, listening, and having candid conversations about our role in addressing racism and discrimination in our communities, and especially racism and discrimination against the black members of our communities. While our company has a strong stance and track record on fair employment practices, as well as supporting educational programs aimed at closing opportunity gaps for underrepresented youth in our communities, we acknowledge there is more work for us to do on these important topics that directly affect diversity in our own organization … Racism is real. It is unacceptable. And it has no place at our company, in our hotels or on our stages.”

Among the initiatives REED announced are the creation of “educational partnerships that not only encourage black and minority candidates to pursue careers in the hospitality and entertainment industries, but also create direct paths to a career in leadership within our organization.” Additionally, he said, “We commit to holding all levels of leadership accountable for our efforts to foster an inclusive environment through specific annual performance goals related to training, leadership development and talent review processes.”

He added, “We commit to increasing our efforts to advocate for inclusive policies at the state, local and federal level and will actively lobby against discriminatory legislation.”

« back to Net News