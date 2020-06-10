Weaver

SARAH WEAVER, co-host of the “DON CHASE and SARAH” morning show at BEASLEY Country WKML/FAYETTEVILLE, NC, adds MD stripes at the station, and has assumed a number of duties as well. She has been with WKML since 2016.

“SARAH is an avid listener of ‘everything,’ and excels at artist interaction and content,” OM RANDY BLISS told ALL ACCESS. “She often hosts artist ZOOM and social media events for the station.”

Congratulate her here.

« see more Net News