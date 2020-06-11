Keep The Music Playing

NASHVILLE’s ACME RADIO LIVE will air a livestream fundraiser, "Keep The Music Playing," in partnership with JACK DANIELS benefiting MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17th at 5p (CT). The event will be hosted by local radio personality JUSTIN HAMMEL and TV host KATHIE LEE GIFFORD. and feature pre-recorded performances from various NASHVILLE locations including The RYMAN AUDITORIUM, BLUEBIRD CAFE, ACME FEED AND SEED, and DINO's, among others. The show can be viewed at ACME RADIO LIVE's website here, as well as on its FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE channels.

Arrists scheduled to perform are JASON ISBELL and AMANDA SHIRES, KEB MO, ROSANNE CASH, RODNEY CROWELL, JOHN OATES, CRAIG MORGAN, JORDAN DAVIS, SARA EVANS, SCOTTY MCCREERY. WIDESPREAD PANIC's JOHN "JOJO" HERMANN, KATIE PRUITT and DEVON GILFILLIAN, among others. In addition to the funds raised through the event, SPOTIFY will match all donations, up to $10 million, through its "COVID-19 Music Relief Project."

"When COVID-19 really started ramping up and it became obvious to us that a lot of the events and plans we'd made for the summer would have to be canceled, our team hopped on a call to immediately start problem-solving,” said ACME Dir./Marketing TRICIA HIGBEE. "Our mission with this event is simple, raise as much money as possible for the MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE while also offering people around the world a glimpse inside NASHVILLE, if only through a screen, to show how we're physically distancing, but socially joining together to keep the music playing in MUSIC CITY."

