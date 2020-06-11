Furloughs, Salary Cuts Extended

ALL ACCESS has learned that BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP is extending the furloughs it announced earlier (NET NEWS 4/1) to the end of 2020 instead of the end of JUNE. At that time, 67 positions were also eliminated as well as pay cuts taking place. More layoffs happened this week.

BEASLEY CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY took a 20% pay cut in the early days of the pandemic that will now be extended until DECEMBER 31st. Also affected are performance bonuses, as well as an extension of the 10% wage cuts for salaried, full-time employees, and a 10% reduction in hours for full-time hourly employees.

Among the new layoffs is Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA midday host, Imaging Director and Production Director BRIAN MCKAY, who shared the news on FACEBOOK on TUESDAY (6/9), writing, "YESTERDAY was my last day at 925XTU due to the COVID-19 crisis, which affected us job-wise as well as health-wise. Please do me a favor, it's sad news, but don't be angry. This couldn't be helped and I'll bounce back." He is looking for his next gig, and is also available for on-air, freelance production and voice work at his home studio. Reach him here, or by phone at (717) 433-0223.

BEASLEY, meanwhile, wrote to her staff, "No one could have ever anticipated that several of our markets would not begin the first phase of the reopening process until JUNE. As a result, we must continue to adapt to the new financial environment we are facing within each of our individual markets.

“These cuts will be effective through DECEMBER 31, 2020, respecting any outstanding contractual obligations," she continued. "In addition, the company will be extending furloughs until the end of the year. Some employees may return sooner, based upon the needs of the company on a market to market basis. I will also personally continue to forego 20% of my compensation until the end of the year.”

