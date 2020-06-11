Cleveland Rocks!

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WENZ (Z107.9)/CLEVELAND, OH took to INSTAGRAM LIVE for a virtual graduation party presented by THE OHIO MEDIA SCHOOL to celebrate the local Class of 2020.

The commencement was hosted by “THE DAY PARTY” WITH RODIGGA & DJ RYAN WOLF and included a special 2-hour mix by DJ MISSES. Graduates had a four-hour party with live check-ins from TREY SONGZ, CHLOE X HALLE, BIA, and CLEVELAND’s own TY’BRI, DOE BOY, and YFL KELVIN.

Prior to the party there were special video recorded messages from a list of celebrities including MEGAN THEE STALLION, DANI LEIGH, NE-YO, H.E.R., ROTIMI, FLIPP DINERO, GUNNA, NLE CHOPPA, STAYSOLIDROCKY, and REACH MEDIA’s syndicated THE MORNING HUSTLE’s HEADKRACK, ANGIE ANGE and LORE’L.

In addition, attendees were treated to a “TEXT TO WIN” contest with prizes ranging from Smart TVs to an XBOX ONE.

