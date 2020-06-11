-
WBTF (107.9 The Beat)/Lexington, KY Holds Virtual Town Hall 'Community Conversation'
June 11, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
LM COMMUNICATIONS BROADCAST MEDIA GROUP Urban WBTF (107.9 THE BEAT)/LEXINGTON, KY held a Virtual Town Hall meeting last night with community leaders. PD JAY ALEXANDER moderated the forum.
Topics included BLACK LIVES MATTER, recent protests, policing in LEXINGTON, and strategies for lasting and substantial changes to make a difference on these issues. The event was also live on the stations FACBOOK, INSTAGRAM, and YOUTUBE Channel.
Speakers Included:
- LEXINGTON Mayor -LINDA GORTON
- LEXINGTON Chief Of Police -LAWRENCE WEATHERS
- BAPTIST HEATH PHYSICIAN -DR. JAI GILLUM MD
- KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY Professor of AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDIES – Dr. ERIN GILLUM
- KEY NEWS JOURNAL Host of KEY CONVERSATIONS RADIO/Editor -PATRICE MUHAMMAD
- DEFENSE BASED ADVOCACY Mitigation Specialist -LETONIA JONES
- LEXINGTON 1st District Councilman -JAMES BROWN
- LFUCG Social Services Commissioner -CHRIS FORD
- Licensed Mental Health Counselor/Host of WBTF SUNDAY MORNING PRAISE -JOY HARRIS-EDWARDS
- LM COMMUNICATIONS Account Representative/Host of BIG REVIEW TV -MARTINA BARKSDALE
-