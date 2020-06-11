Lexington, KY

LM COMMUNICATIONS BROADCAST MEDIA GROUP Urban WBTF (107.9 THE BEAT)/LEXINGTON, KY held a Virtual Town Hall meeting last night with community leaders. PD JAY ALEXANDER moderated the forum.

Topics included BLACK LIVES MATTER, recent protests, policing in LEXINGTON, and strategies for lasting and substantial changes to make a difference on these issues. The event was also live on the stations FACBOOK, INSTAGRAM, and YOUTUBE Channel.

Speakers Included:

LEXINGTON Mayor -LINDA GORTON

LEXINGTON Chief Of Police -LAWRENCE WEATHERS

BAPTIST HEATH PHYSICIAN -DR. JAI GILLUM MD

KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY Professor of AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDIES – Dr. ERIN GILLUM

KEY NEWS JOURNAL Host of KEY CONVERSATIONS RADIO/Editor -PATRICE MUHAMMAD

DEFENSE BASED ADVOCACY Mitigation Specialist -LETONIA JONES

LEXINGTON 1st District Councilman -JAMES BROWN

LFUCG Social Services Commissioner -CHRIS FORD

Licensed Mental Health Counselor/Host of WBTF SUNDAY MORNING PRAISE -JOY HARRIS-EDWARDS

LM COMMUNICATIONS Account Representative/Host of BIG REVIEW TV -MARTINA BARKSDALE

